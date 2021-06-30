Toronto man who allegedly poisoned toddler's cereal now facing first-degree murder charge

The man arrested in the death of a Toronto toddler who died suddenly after eating breakfast at a sleepover is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Toronto resident Francis Ngugi had his charges upgraded Wednesday in the death of three-year-old Bernice Nantanda Wamala, who died in March after police say she ate poisoned cereal.

Forty-five-year-old Ngugi has also been charged with one count of attempted murder in connection with another child who became seriously sick from eating the cereal.

Earlier this month, police said Ngugi placed a controlled substance, which he obtained from his place of employment, into breakfast cereal.

During a sleepover, Bernice and another child consumed cereal. They were both rushed to the hospital as a result.

Bernice died in hospital hours after eating the cereal, while the other child recovered after a lengthy hospital stay.

On June 21, Ngugi was charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing death.

Those charges were withdrawn in court on Wednesday and replaced with the first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Ngugi will appear in court again on July 31.

The charges have not been proven in court.