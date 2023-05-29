Toronto man who allegedly spat on several people on the TTC arrested

A Toronto man who allegedly spat on a number of people on TTC property without provocation has been arrested and is facing several charges.

The first incident occurred on May 15 at Coxwell Station, when a man, who police identified last week as 28-year-old Toronto resident Joseph O'Sullivan Martinez, spat on two people as they were boarding a subway train.

The second incident occurred a day later at Main Station when O’Sullivan Martinez allegedly spat on another passenger who was entering the station.

Police issued surveillance images of O’Sullivan Martinez on Friday in an attempt to locate him.

In a news release issued Monday, police said O’Sullivan Martinez was arrested the following day and charged with six counts of assault, 26 counts of breach of probation, two counts of uttering threats, and being unlawfully at large.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims.

Previously, police told CTV News Toronto that O’Sullivan Martinez was charged in a similar incident at Broadview Station earlier this year, when he allegedly spat on a woman, in what was described as an “unprovoked attack” at the time.

O’Sullivan Martinez was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Sunday.

Anyone with information linked to the alleged incidents is being asked by police to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.