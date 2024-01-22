Toronto Maple Leaf player hit with max fine after cross-checking Kraken forward

A player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been fined the maximum allowable amount after he cross-checked a Kraken forward during Sunday night's game in Seattle.

Leafs' defenceman Conor Timmins has been ordered to pay $2,864 by the National Hockey League (NHL) for his penalty, the highest fine allowed under the player’s collective agreement.

The penalty was called during Timmins' first shift of the game. About two minutes into the first period, Timmins, pursuing Kraken forward Brandon Tanev, was behind the Leafs’ net when he cross-checked Tanev.

A subsequent on-ice brawl saw Tanev given two minutes for roughing and Timmins assessed for two minutes for cross-checking. Leafs' defencemen Simon Benoit was also assessed for two minutes for roughing, handing the Kraken an early powerplay.

A statement issued by the NHL's Department of Player Safety Monday said the money collected by the fine will go to the league's Player Emergency Assistance Fund.

Toronto took Sunday’s game, edging Seattle out 3-1. The win was needed – the Maple Leafs had dropped five of their previous six games, including a 6-4 loss on Saturday in Vancouver.