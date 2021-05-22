Toronto Maple Leafs face off against Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to even out the first round playoff series in Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.

The Leafs lost Thursday’s playoff opener 2-1 and will now face the Canadiens for a second time at 7 p.m.—but without their captain. John Tavares was taken off the ice in Game 1 on a stretcher after a scary collision that left him with a serious knee injury and a concussion.

CTVNewsToronto.ca has live coverage of the game highlights below: