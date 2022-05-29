Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announces retirement

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement on Sunday after 19 seasons with the NHL.

The Leafs added to the news that Spezza is joining their front office as Special Assistant to General Manager Kyle Dubas, effective immediately.

"I love hockey. Since the age of three, I've been lucky enough to live out my dream and do what I love for so many years," Spezza said in a news release.

The two-time NHL All-Star said there are too many people to thank individually, but that he is “forever grateful and indebted” to the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hockey Canada. His time in the NHL was split between the three teams.

“Hockey has been my life's work and to be able to come home to Toronto and bookend my playing career where it started was incredible,” Spezza said.

“I'll never be able to replicate that feeling of stepping onto the ice to the roar of the crowd, but it is something I'll always remember. Thank you.”

Jason Spezza announced today his retirement from the NHL after 19 seasons. He will be joining the Maple Leafs' front office effective immediately. #LeafsForever

The 38-year-old said he is looking forward to transitioning into his new role as a member of the Leafs head office. Meanwhile, Dubas echoed that anticipation.

"It is difficult to describe just how much of a lasting and positive impact that Jason Spezza made in his three seasons with the Maple Leafs," Dubas said in a statement.

"Jason's passion for the game of hockey, his desire to continuously push himself and his teammates to improve, as well as his capacity to make strong connections with all members of the organization, have been invaluable.”

Throughout his career, Spezza recorded 995 points across 1,248 regular season NHL games. When it comes to games played, assists and points, Spezza ranks in the top 100 on the NHL's all-time list.