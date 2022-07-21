Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott retires from professional hockey at 23
Toronto Marlies goaltender and Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott has made the decision to step away from professional hockey due to injuries and “start a new chapter,” the player announced on social media.
Scott, 23, revealed the news in an Instagram post shared Thursday.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ian Scott (@icescott99)
“No athlete wants to make this kind of post but I have decided to step away from playing hockey,” Scott said on Instagram.
“Over the past few years I’ve been battling injuries and working hard to get back to full playable health but unfortunately I have decided to take a step back & start a new life chapter.”
In 2018, the Leafs signed the Calgary native to a three-year entry-level contract.
In the 2018-2019 season, he was named the CHL's goaltender of the year, but a hip surgery undergone shortly after forced him to miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 season.
This past season, injuries once again kept him sidelined for the majority of games.
The news comes just weeks after the Leafs opted not to extend Scott a qualifying offer.
With files from The Canadian Press.
-
Heavy rainfall leads to flood damage in Sask.Heavy rainfall has been an increasing issue for those in Saskatchewan as flood damage is becoming all too common in the province.
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visitEdmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
-
This is how much money you need to make to afford a house in TorontoNew data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
-
La Ronge RCMP investigate suspicious deathLa Ronge RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police sayPolice are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency processLaurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
-
Air restrictions and marine exclusions in place in Alberta during Papal visitThe Papal visit will bring traffic delays on many Alberta roads, but police are reminding Albertans there will be airspace restrictions and marine exclusions as well.
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trialThe defence lawyer for former a Vancouver Canuck has wrapped up his cross-examination of the woman who has accused Jake Virtanen of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and the Crown closed its case later in the afternoon.
-
Here's how much you'd need to earn per year to buy a home in VancouverA just-published report suggests those hoping to buy an average home in Vancouver need to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.