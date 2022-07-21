Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott retires from professional hockey at 23

Toronto Marlies goaltender and Maple Leafs prospect Ian Scott has made the decision to step away from professional hockey due to injuries and “start a new chapter,” the player announced on social media.

Scott, 23, revealed the news in an Instagram post shared Thursday.

A post shared by Ian Scott (@icescott99)

“No athlete wants to make this kind of post but I have decided to step away from playing hockey,” Scott said on Instagram.

“Over the past few years I’ve been battling injuries and working hard to get back to full playable health but unfortunately I have decided to take a step back & start a new life chapter.”

In 2018, the Leafs signed the Calgary native to a three-year entry-level contract.

In the 2018-2019 season, he was named the CHL's goaltender of the year, but a hip surgery undergone shortly after forced him to miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 season.

This past season, injuries once again kept him sidelined for the majority of games.

The news comes just weeks after the Leafs opted not to extend Scott a qualifying offer.

With files from The Canadian Press.