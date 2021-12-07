Toronto Maple Leafs put forward Marner and defenceman Sandin on injured reserve
The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Mitch Marner and defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the injured reserve list Tuesday and loaned forward Joey Anderson to their AHL affiliate.
The Maple Leafs also recalled forward Alex Steeves and defencemen Alex Biega and Kristi─üns Rub─½ns from the Toronto Marlies.
Marner hasn't played since colliding with teammate Jake Muzzin at practice on Friday.
Sandin was injured after a knee-on-knee hit in a 6-3 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was suspended two games for the hit.
The Maple Leafs did not provide specifics on injury details or expected absence length in their morning Twitter post. Toronto was scheduled to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.
Pionk, meanwhile, was in concussion protocol, a Jets spokesman said Tuesday. Pionk took a hit from Leafs forward Jason Spezza in the third period of Sunday's game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 13-year-old girlOttawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Bird sightings delight at Sudbury's Bell ParkTwo separate bird sightings at Sudbury's Bell Park have delighted wildlife enthusiasts this week.
-
Senate passes bill to ban conversion therapyThe Senate has just unanimously agreed to fast-track the passage of Bill C-4, the legislation to ban conversion therapy in Canada. This move comes after the House of Commons unanimously passed it without changes last week.
-
-
Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud tonightIt's the night local hockey fans have been waiting for – the return of the Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.
-
Excess mortality rate spikes in B.C. and Alberta, for reasons beyond COVID-19Recent data from Statistics Canada shows an increase in estimated mortality numbers, especially in the provinces of B.C. and Alberta. Along with COVID-19, the spike in these two provinces is largely owed to the summer heatwave and illicit drug overdoses across different age groups.
-
Indigenous students overrepresented in Winnipeg School Division suspensions: reportA new report outlining the number of school suspensions in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) shows an over-representation of Indigenous students being suspended.
-
RCMP foil break in at Portage la Prairie bank after man spotted climbing on roofA 30-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly climbed onto the roof of a Portage la Prairie bank to break in.
-
Three people displaced following fire in New Glasgow, N.S.The Canadian Red Cross says three people have been displaced following a fire Monday in New Glasgow, N.S.