Toronto Maple Leafs take training camp to cottage country

The Toronto Maple Leafs are sharpening their skills in cottage country with one week to go before the start of a new season.

"What's up, Gravenhurst," the Toronto Maple Leafs posted to Twitter Wednesday, along with pictures of players greeting fans.

Fans flocked to the Leafs' practice at the Centennial Centre in Gravenhurst, filling the stands in their blue and white.

"Thankfully, we are doing drills that we've all done before today; otherwise, we would have been in one a bit," NHL superstar Austin Matthews said, adding he could barely hear Coach Sheldon Keefe over the cheering fans.

And the fans weren't the only ones enjoying the experience.

"You get out there, and you just hear the kids yelling. It's a blast to come out here and practice in front of them," said Leafs forward William Nylander.

"It's always fun to do these kinds of things," said Leafs forward Mitch Marner. "It's a good time hearing all those chants and the fans having fun with it."

Coach Keefe said fan interaction with the team was lost throughout the pandemic with empty arenas amid COVID restrictions.

"This year is even more special and unique for us, obviously, because we're involved in the local community more," he noted.

Fans young and old couldn't hide their excitement over having the Leafs in their backyard.

"It's amazing. It's really cool to see them that close. If you think about going to a stadium, you could never have this experience," said one attendee.

Some students got a break from school to attend the practice and see their favourite players on the ice. And for the team, it was a break from the grind of training camp.

"You know you get away. You get out of the city. Get out of our regular routine. It's a long season. You spend a lot of time in your facility," added Keefe.

Fans, including 400 students from Gravenhurst High School, will get one more chance to see the Leafs up close and personal in Muskoka when the team hit the ice again Thursday for another practice at Graeme Murray Arena.

