Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new logo on home game helmets
The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled a new helmet sponsorship.
The team's home helmets will now feature an ad space for Toronto-based pizza chain, Pizza Pizza, the team confirmed to CTV News Toronto Tuesday.
In a photo shared by the Leafs to social media Tuesday morning, left-winger Matthew Knies' helmet can be seen sporting the new logo.
The helmets will make their official debut at Tuesday evening’s game against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena.
A new road helmet sponsor has not been chosen.
The team first introduced helmet sponsorships in the 2020-2021 season. They previously used TikTok as a sponsor beginning in 2021 but announced a departure from that deal earlier this year.
Just over a year ago, the Leafs and the Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) reached a deal that saw DFO's 'Milk' logo placed on the club’s jerseys.
Home delivery @Scotiabank // #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/ZR062BtAYm— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 28, 2023
