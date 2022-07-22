Toronto marks four years since Danforth shooting

A commemoration ceremony was held in Toronto Friday evening to mark the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting on the Danforth that left two people dead and 13 others injured.

Ten-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon were killed on the evening of July 22, 2018, when a gunman shot at people sitting at restaurant patios and walking along Danforth Avenue in the city’s busy Greektown neighbourhood.

The shooter, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, had a short exchange of gunfire with two officers before he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a side street.

Thirteen people were also injured in the shooting, with some suffering life-altering physical injuries.

Dozens gathered in Withrow Park to remember those killed and injured that night, laying flowers in memorial for Kozis and Fallon.

In 2019, the victims and their families filed a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit targeting gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, whose gun was used by the shooter.

Among the claims in the suit, the plaintiffs argue that the manufacturer failed to install smart technology in the weapon that would have prevented unauthorized use of it.

The lawsuit seeks at least $150 million in damages and is still with the courts.

Ken Price, father of Samantha who was shot that night, says his daughter is doing better and enjoying her life the best she can, but two others were not as lucky.

“We think a lot about what was lost and particularly the two young girls who lost their lives.”

Mayor John Tory recalled going to the street that night, while officers carrying rifles escorted witnesses to safety.

“I remember coming that night four years ago, you could just hardly believe what had happened on a street that is usually associated with celebration and festive occasions and people having a good time, especially in the summer.”

He said that apart from the families of Fallon and Kozis, who are grieving, there were 13 others who were struck by gunfire.

“One of the reasons this was so devastating was not just because of the loss of life which of course was devastating, but because we had 13 other people who were wounded in what was an extraordinarily tragic incident.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted in memory of the victims, saying “we continue to be here for the Fallon and Kozis families, and for all whose lives changed forever on that dark day.”