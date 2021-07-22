Toronto marks third anniversary of deadly mass shooting on Danforth

A commemoration ceremony will be held this evening to mark the third anniversary of the mass shooting on the Danforth that left two people dead and more than a dozen people injured.

On the night of July 22, 2018, 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon were killed and 13 others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at people sitting on restaurant patios and walking along Danforth Avenue in the heart of Greektown.

After a short exchange of gunfire with two responding officers, the shooter, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a side street near Logan and Danforth avenues.

“Today, we remember the lives lost and the lives forever changed by the Danforth tragedy three years ago,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement released on Thursday.

“On the evening of July 22, 2018, a senseless mass shooting took the lives of two young, innocent people.”

Tory said healing continues for all of those impacted by the tragedy.

“Three years later, I know that the healing continues for the families who lost their young daughters, for the injured, for those who were traumatized by this incident, as well as all emergency first responders who rushed towards the danger that evening to help. We hope for their continued recovery from the shock of this incident that happened on a quiet summer evening,” Tory’s statement read.

“Tonight, we will gather in their memory and in their honour, in gratitude for the service of our first responders and in solidarity with each other and the community.”

The Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square will be dimmed today in honour of the victims.