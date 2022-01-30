Toronto mass vaccination sites now accepting walk-ins

The city’s five mass immunization centres will now be open to walk-ins for everyone ages five and up starting today.

In an effort to expand vaccine coverage, the city says people will no longer be required to book an appointment for a first, second, third, or pediatric dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“While walk-ins are now available dependent on clinic capacity, appointments for city-run clinics can still be booked through the online provincial booking system,” a news release issued by the City of Toronto read.

About 91.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89.2 per cent have received two doses. Vaccine uptake in the five to 11 age group has been slower, with just 53 per cent of children in that age cohort receiving their first shot and only 17 per cent with two doses.

“We are continuing to do everything we can as a city government to help residents get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine is the best protection against this virus and the best way to protect the progress we have made getting through this pandemic,” Mayor John Tory said in a written statement.

“If you need your first, second or third dose, please walk in to one of our city-run clinics today to get vaccinated.”

The city-run clinics are open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Those who attends a mass immunization clinic will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Supply may vary between clinics and individuals attending for vaccination cannot be guaranteed a choice between brands of vaccine,” the news release read.