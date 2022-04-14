Toronto Mayor John Tory tests positive for COVID-19

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

“Right now, I feel fine and have extremely mild symptoms so far,” Tory said in a statement released by his office. “I’ve spoken to Dr. de Villa and am following her orders to isolate to avoid any possibility of spreading the virus.”

Over the last number of weeks, the mayor has been taking daily rapid tests, according to his office, given the number of events he attends. On Wednesday morning, he tested negative.

In the last several days, the mayor attended a housing announcement alongside federal Minister of Housing Ahmed Hussen and a transit-related press conference where he shared the podium with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“He will continue to do his job as mayor and take part in virtual meetings while he isolates and recovers,” Lawvin Hadisi, the mayor’s spokesperson, said.

Tory is vaccinated with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and will be eligible for a fourth dose next month.

“I want to use this opportunity to again encourage people to get vaccinated - first, second, third and fourth doses - as soon as they can,” Tory said.

This is the first time the mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19.



I am thankful that I have been fully vaccinated and have the best protection possible against COVID-19. I know this also gives me the best chance at a quick recovery so I can be back to a busy in-person schedule as soon as possible.