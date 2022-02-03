Ontario government says police will take 'appropriate action' as 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Toronto

The Ontario government said police are prepared to take “appropriate action” to keep communities safe ahead of planned protests against vaccine mandates set to take place in Toronto this weekend.

“We are aware of potential further protests in other parts of the province, including the Greater Toronto Area. As with any major demonstration, local police will take the appropriate action to keep their communities safe, “ Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Jones’ remarks come as Ottawa approaches a second weekend of truck horns blaring through the streets of the capital’s downtown core. For days, demonstrators have gathered to oppose a cross-border vaccine mandate and other public health restrictions.

Since Saturday, crowds have dwindled from thousands to hundreds, but police said the situation is still “intolerable” on Wednesday.

The demonstration came under fire after some members were seen holding signs and flags with hateful symbols. A statue of Terry Fox was also defaced and the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at the National War Memorial was desecrated. Ottawa police have laid some charges and issued tickets related to those incidents.

Earlier in the week, officials confirmed they were investigating incidents of threatening behaviour as well as the desecration of monuments.

While Jones said the government does not interfere with police operations, she offered provincial support, which she said is standing by and ready to assist local police if needed. However, Jones did not disclose what kind of support would be available.

“Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of a healthy democracy,” Jones said. “However, criminal behaviour is never tolerated, and hatred or intolerance must be condemned by all.”

On Thursday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he supports police “doing everything they can” to protect residents and minimize the impact of potential demonstrations.

“I want to be absolutely clear,” Tory said on Thursday morning ahead of a city council meeting. “I support Toronto police taking necessary action to prepare for this possible protest with a focus on doing everything they can to protect the safety of Toronto residents and businesses and to minimize any disruptions to those Toronto residents and businesses to the greatest extent possible.”

Toronto’s mayor said his position is clear – everything must be done to avoid the situation Ottawa currently faces with a gridlocked downtown and residents describing the city as “living hell.’’

Tory said he met with City Manager Chris Murray, Chief Matthew Pegg and and Police Chief James Ramer this morning ahead of the planned weekend protest.

Tory warned that protesters at Queen’s Park cannot block off access to the nearby row of hospitals. He said people seeking emergency care, along with front-line workers, need to be able to safely access their workplaces. “That is a must,” he said.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Toronto police said anyone who attempts to disrupt a hospital operation will be subject to enforcement, although they did not specify what that would entail.

Police said road closures are planned to protect hospital routes for patients and health-care workers.

“This remains a priority for police," officials said in the statement.

Details on planned closures will be released ahead of the weekend, according to Toronto police.

“Hate and interference with hospitals will not be tolerated,” city councillor Joe Cressy said in a social media post on Thursday, echoing the mayor’s sentiment.

Tory said a public update is planned to take place Friday on what the protests could mean for residents and businesses as the city marks its first weekend since the latest round of relaxed pandemic restrictions.

“The notion that any protests would keep these businesses, which have been hard hit by the pandemic, from being open or drive customers away is also unacceptable,” Tory said.

Toronto Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson said “great thought and consideration” is going into the city’s planning for this weekend while on NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning on Thursday.

At this point in time, Thompson said he could not reveal details regarding current discussions, but he said it appears that political leadership in Ottawa has left the ongoing protests to the police chief to handle.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie addressed the potential demonstrations set for Toronto at a news conference on Thursday. “We're all frustrated,” Crombie said.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion and the right to free speech. But when people start sharing messages that encourage violence, waving symbols of hate, desecrating sacred war monuments, vandalizing the statue of hero Terry Fox, that's where I draw the line,” she said.