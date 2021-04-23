Toronto mayor vows to honour van attack victims every year to keep memories alive

The mayor of Toronto says he remains angry and saddened three years after a man killed 10 people and injured 16 others in a driving rampage.

John Tory says the city will never forget the victims and vowed to gather every year to honour their memories.

Around 1:30 p.m. on an unusually warm, bright day three years ago, a 25-year-old man deliberately drove a rental van down the sidewalk of Yonge Street in the city's north end.

Alek Minassian killed 10 people that day, including eight women, and injured 16 others, many of them catastrophically.

A judge found Minassian guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

He argued he should be held not criminally responsible for his actions due to his autism spectrum disorder, but the judge disagreed.

"We cannot and we will not forget the memory of those who were taken from us," Tory said.

The city lit 10 candles, which will be placed in the mayor's office at city hall.

The nearby Toronto sign will be dimmed Friday night to honour the victims, Tory said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.