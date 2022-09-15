Toronto mayoral candidate announces plan to provide more affordable housing

A Toronto mayoral candidate released his plan to create “homes for everyone” by bringing more affordable options to the city.

Prominent urbanist Gil Penalosa is thought to be John Tory’s biggest challenger, and on Thursday, he broke down what he hopes to accomplish should he win the municipal election on Oct. 24.

“I think what is important about my program, ‘Homes for Everyone’, is that it’s based on four points and every one is different from Tory’s,” Penalosa told CTV News Toronto. “So, I think that people [who] are interested in the issue of housing will find very, very clear options.”

The first part of Penalosa’s housing plan promises to build 100,000 new units across the city.

Too many in our city must choose between groceries and rent or a mortgage payment on the 1st of the month. Toronto is in a housing crisis. It’s time for a Mayor who acts like it! My Homes for Everyone plan will deliver https://t.co/zRFSdymaDp pic.twitter.com/9YUo5s8KFV

“So this would be two-thirds at [Average Market Rent], so $1,100 to $1,400, but then also deep affordable for people who are on Ontario Works, and ODSP,” Andrew Athanasiu, policy advisor for Penalosa, told CTV News Toronto.

According to the plan, ‘deep affordable’ units would cost $400 to $600 in rent each month.

“It’s basically so that it takes about 30 per cent of their income, that’s sort of what the general standard is,” Athanasiu said.

To create this, Penalosa’s plan says it will work with provincial and federal governments to open affordable housing “on LCBOs, Canada Post, and other public land.”

Another part of Penalosa’s plan, called “Renovation Revolution”, will work to end single-family exclusionary zoning across the city.

It will also grant homeowners ‘as-of-right’ renovation to build up to six units, and rent control and eviction protection on all units built and created under the plan. As-of-right means homeowners wouldn’t have to go through a rezoning application, Athanasiu explains, so long as they receive approval from the City.

Athanasiu said this part of the plan will also extend the rights renters have, as he says they currently have “very few rights” when living in a building with less than six units.

The “Homes for Everyone” plan also aims to legalize multi-tenant homes that are needed for houseless people and low-income individuals. If elected, Penalosa will also hire a City Architect.

“The city architect is basically going to help us beautify the City [and] is going to be an advisor to citizens, to mayor, to council … providing guidance on making sure everything is going to look nice because we really want to work not only on the quantity, but also the quality,” Penalosa said.

Tory’s five-point plan, which was announced on Aug. 23, includes broadening housing options by allowing “missing middle” housing to be built, which he said will include legalizing garden and laneway suites and exempting developments with four units or less from development charges.

He also promised to cut red tape to speed approval times for developments, and set aside some city-owned land to be developed by non-profits.

Torontonians are set to cast their ballots on Oct. 24. There are 31 mayoral candidates running this year

- With files from CP24's Kerrisa Wilson