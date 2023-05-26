Toronto mayoral race sees Chow’s lead grow as others fight for 2nd: poll

The latest poll in the Toronto mayoral race suggests Olivia Chow is continuing to make gains as roughly half a dozen other trailing candidates fight for second place.

Among decided and leaning voters, the Mainstreet Research poll found, 35 per cent plan to vote for Chow.

That's a gain of five points among decided voters compared to Mainstreet’s last poll, released on May 19, which had Chow at 30 per cent support.

Mark Saunders also showed a small gain of two points, up to 12 per cent compared to 10 per cent last week, as did Brad Bradford, who was up to six per cent from four per cent.

However Ana Bailão slid from 21 per cent to 16 per cent, Matlow slid from 14 per cent to 10 per cent and Mitzie Hunter slid from nine per cent to five per cent.

The poll notably puts Anthony Furey up two points to nine per cent support compared to seven per cent support last week. The result would suggest that Furey, who has not been included in most debates, is polling better than two candidates who have.

Debate organizers have used a range of surveys from different firms in order to determine which candidates are consistently polling the highest.

The latest Mainstreet poll surveyed 838 Toronto voters by phone over May 24-25. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

While some of the gains and losses fall within the margin of error, polling data continue to indicate that Chow retains a strong lead with one month left to go before election day (June 26).

This week saw the candidates face off in a marathon four debates over two days. While Chow drew much of the fire in the early debates of the campaign, shots were fired in all directions during the debates this week, indicating a fierce fight to claim a spot as her main rival.

While the pool of undecided voters has shrunk over the past few weeks, some 21 per cent remain undecided, according to the poll, indicating that there is still room for candidates to make gains with voters.