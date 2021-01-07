Two Toronto men were arrested north of Orillia and face several charges after police allege drugs and an illegal "taser ring" were found during a vehicle search.

According to the Orillia OPP, officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Wednesday afternoon when they were made aware of a vehicle that was "potentially being used by drug dealers."

Police said they stopped the vehicle in question in Cumberland Beach and arrested the two men and a woman.

A 26-year-old Toronto man is charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of prohibited device or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

While a 20-year-old Toronto man faces charges of:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance - opioid

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Three counts of failure to comply with release order

They say the woman was not charged and was released unconditionally.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.