As the temperature in Toronto is expected to plummet overnight, the city is opening its four warming centres.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, indoor space will be offered to those who are vulnerable and may be experiencing homelessness at the following locations:

129 Peter Street

5800 Yonge Street

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre at 195 Princes’ Boulevard

Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive

Snacks, washroom facilities and referrals to emergency shelter will be available at these sites, the city said in a news release issued on Wednesday morning.

Warming centres in Toronto are generally activated when the City issues an extreme cold weather alert based on a forecast of -15 C or colder by Environment Canada.

An alert has not been issued as of Wednesday morning, but Environment Canada is forecasting a low of -17 C overnight in Toronto with the wind chill.

“While the temperature may not reach this threshold, the city is activating the warming centres tonight in an abundance of caution due to colder nighttime temperatures, forecasted wind chill and snow accumulation,” the city said.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the warming centres, the City added, including mandatory use of masks, physical distancing and screening measures.

As well, the City said its Streets to Homes outreach staff will dispatch additional 24/7 teams to connect with people living outside and encourage them to come indoors.

Residents are encouraged to contact 311 if they see a person experiencing homelessness in need of assistance.

A high of -7 C is expected for Toronto during the day on Thursday before dropping to -15 C overnight.