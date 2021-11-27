Toronto, parts of southern Ontario under winter weather travel advisory
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto and parts of southern Ontario, warning motorists of poor driving conditions Sunday due to accumulating snowfall.
According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to begin falling Sunday morning and will continue throughout the day. Snowfall is expected to taper off Sunday evening.
“Snowfall accumulations of three to six centimetres are expected however it is possible that some communities could see locally higher amounts due to easterly winds off of Lake Ontario,” the agency said.
The regions of Peel, Halton, York, Durham, Hamilton and Niagara are also under a winter weather travel advisory.
Environment Canada is advising drivers to exercise caution and adjust travel plans due to “hazardous winter driving conditions.”
The high in the city on Sunday will be 2 C with a wind chill of -6 in the morning. The temperature will drop to a low of -4 C in the evening.
On Monday, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening with a low of -3.
-
Stabbing sends woman to hospitalA woman was sent to hospital after being stabbed in downtown Calgary Saturday evening.
-
2 taken to hospital after being hit by carTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after being hit by a car in downtown Calgary Saturday.
-
Calgarians remember the victim of the HolodomorA service was held Saturday at St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church to remember and honour the victims of the Holodomor.
-
Koskinen stops 36 shots, Edmonton tops Golden Knights 3-2Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night.
-
'Hazardous conditions' prompt closure of Metro Vancouver park during atmospheric riverA regional park on the North Shore has been closed due to "hazardous conditions" caused by the strong storm hitting B.C. this weekend.
-
Warm and windy end to the weekend, mountain snowWintry conditions approach the mountain parks late Saturday night as southern Alberta braces for some windy weather.
-
'I get angrier every time': Abbotsford family fed up with decades of flooding from Nooksack RiverWhen her family dairy farm, the Dykman Cattle Company, flooded nearly two weeks ago, it was the worst Cynthia Dykman had ever seen in her two decades on the western edge Sumas Prairie. But it was far from the first time.
-
More Merritt, B.C., residents return home, but tensions are growing over the city's flood responseA second wave of residents of Merritt, B.C. were allowed to return home Saturday.
-
'This is the new normal for us right now': Abbotsford residents prepare for more flooding SundayThey've barely had time to catch their breath since flooding devastated Abbotsford's Sumas Prairie. Now, they're bracing for the potential of more floodwaters.