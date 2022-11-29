Toronto Pearson adopts new landing procedures to lower noise, emissions
Canada's largest airport is adopting new landing procedures in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and noise caused by descending airplanes.
Nav Canada, a corporation that runs the country's civil air navigation system, says the practices at Toronto Pearson International Airport will cut down on fuel burn and the overflight of nearby residential areas.
The national navigation agency saysPearson is now using satellite-based data and modern flight management systems to help airplanes arrive at the same time on parallel runways.
Airplanes approaching the airport from the south are able to fly 1,000 feet higher than before, which Nav Canada says will reduce noise over some communities.
The navigation agency says an Air Canada flight flying from London's Heathrow Airport to Pearson was one of the first flights to use the new practices on Monday.
Pearson is the second airport in Canada to roll out the procedures after Calgary International Airport did in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2022.
