Toronto Pearson Airport asks travellers to arrive early to accommodate anti-mask protest

Toronto Pearson Airport issued a statement Saturday morning instructing travellers to arrive early ahead of a planning anti-mask protest.

The airport said it was expecting the protest to take place at terminal three from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We do not expect any significant operational impacts, but we kindly ask that passengers scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 give themselves plenty of time by arriving early,” the airport tweeted Saturday morning.

When reached for comment, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CTV News Toronto that they were "monitoring the situation closely with the health and safety of passengers and employees as [their] top priority."

"Our security team has been in contact with the organizers of the demonstration to better understand their intent, which is to stay outside the terminals on the publicly accessible areas of the airport," Robin Smith, spokesperson for the GTAA, said.

The GTAA also named a group called 'Rise Up Durham' as the organizers of the protest.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto Saturday that they were present at the protest "to ensure the safety of all involved."

They said that they were under ten people in attendance and that no one was arrested.

In accordance with public health measures, Toronto Pearson is currently requiring that all passengers and airport employees wear masks within the airport, except for children under the age of two or when eating and drinking.

