Toronto Pearson warns of possible delays as PSAC workers escalate strike action

Toronto Pearson is warning of possible delays for people trying to access the airport as federal public employees protest outside the airport.

"Passengers travelling through Pearson today are advised of the demonstration that may cause delays in accessing the airport," Toronto Pearson said in a tweet Thursday morning. "Leave extra time to account for the possible disruption."

According to the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the protest is part of an “escalation to pressure the federal government to address our key bargaining priorities.”

Lino Vieira, PSAC Ontario Political Communications spokesperson, told CTV News Toronto he believes 500 people are attending the protest, which began at 10 a.m.

This is day nine of the strike by 155,000 members of the PSAC, affecting services under the Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency.

The PSAC launched strike action on April 19 to back demands for a new contract. The union is accusing the federal government of stalling in negotiations.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto on Thursday, a spokesperson for Greater Toronto Airport Authority said "as of 11:30 a.m., we are experiencing minor disruptions in our departures curbside areas."

"We’re working together with Peel Regional Police to ensure traffic can continue moving, but advise travellers to give themselves extra time if flying from Pearson today."

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Josh Pringle