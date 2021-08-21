Toronto Pearson warns travellers there could be huge delays this weekend

If you're flying into Toronto Pearson this weekend, travellers are being warned to expect a different experience than pre-pandemic times.

International travellers are being told to expect up to three hour delays after landing.

"Your airport experience will be different than trips prior to the pandemic," Toronto Pearson said in a statement on their website. "Departing and arriving passengers should expect delays."

The airport says the delays are related to additional screening and health checks.

"If a flight arrives during peak times, passengers may be asked to deplane from the aircraft to an area within the terminal," the airport said. "Passengers will be required to wait for space to become available in the customs hall."

Travellers with connecting flights are being asked to plan their onward flight accordingly.

Flying into Pearson tomorrow? Please prepare for an int’l arrivals experience that differs from pre-pandemic times. Many factors impact wait times, including health screening, vaccination status, immigration processing & more. Here’s how to prepare: https://t.co/Nohsa5l2mP

The airport says all passengers must complete a COVID-19 test on arrival into Canada, regardless of vaccination status.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers are strongly encouraged to pre-book their government approved accommodation prior to entering Canada.

When testing is complete, fully vaccinated travellers can leave the airport. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers will be required to go to their government approved accommodation.