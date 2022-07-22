Toronto Pearson was just ranked the worst airport in the world for delays

The chaos at Toronto Pearson International Airport has reached the global stage.

Toronto Pearson was just ranked the worst airport in the world for flight delays.

That standing is based on data compiled for CNN Travel by flight tracking site FlightAware.

The data shows more than half of the flights scheduled at Pearson between May 26 and July 19 were delayed.

When it comes to cancellations, Pearson ranked fourth in the world with 6.5 per cent of its flights cancelled during the same period.

Last week, Pearson’s operating agency said that their delays were “getting better” with plane holds decreasing from 33 minutes in April to 16 minutes the last week of June.

However, the data – tracked up until just days ago – tells another story.

Here are the top 10 airports with delays this summer with percentages of flights delayed:

1. Toronto Pearson International Airport (Canada): 52.5%

2. Frankfurt Airport (Germany): 45.4%

3. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France): 43.2%

4. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands): 41.5%

5. London Gatwick Airport (United Kingdom): 41.1%

6. Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom): 40.5%

7. Munich Airport (Germany): 40.4%

8. Athens International Airport (Greece): 37.9%

9. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (Australia): 34.2%

10. Orlando International Airport (United States): 33.4%

Rankings are from FlightAware data from May 26 to July 19.

Here are the top 10 airports with cancellations this summer with percentages of flights cancelled:

1. Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (China): 7.9%

2. Newark Liberty International Airport (US): 7.4%

3. LaGuardia Airport (US): 7%

4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (Canada): 6.5%

5. Soekarno--Hatta International Airport (Indonesia): 6.2%

6. Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (Australia): 5.9%

7. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (China): 5.2%

8. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (US): 5%

9. Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport (China): 4.6%

10. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands): 3.9%