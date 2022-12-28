Toronto physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting teen girl he was treating
A physiotherapist has been charged after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted while getting treatment at a clinic in midtown Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident happened at Endeavour Sports Performance and Rehabilitation, located near Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.
A man who worked at the clinic as a physiotherapist from March 2021 to March 2022 attended to a 14-year-old girl, and during her treatment period, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Police said officers from their Child and Youth Advocacy Centre began an investigation this month, and as a result, a 34-year-old man identified as Daniel Pringle had been arrested.
He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
