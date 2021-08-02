iHeartRadio

Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry has signed with the Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and head coach Nick Nurse chat courtside during second half NBA basketball action against the Chicago Bulls, in Toronto on February 2, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has signed with the Miami Heat, ending his time with the Canadian team.

Lowry spent nine seasons with the Raptors and posted confirmation of the news, which had been widely rumoured in the lead up to the NBA free agency period, on social media.

More coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2021

12