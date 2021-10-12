Toronto police announce arrest of 'Leslieville Prowler,' charges laid
A man seen allegedly trying to enter a number of Leslieville residences at night over the last six months has been arrested by police.
In a news release, police said that Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, of Toronto, was arrested on Saturday and charged with four counts of attempt break and enter, two counts of prowl by night, criminal harassment, two counts of trespass by night, assault, and assault-choking.
Investigators first made the public aware of their prowl by night investigation on Tuesday of last week. They said that they had received reports of a man who had been 'targeting' and trying to gain access to homes in the area of Dundas Street East and Leslie Street.
He was identified by police the following day.
Purcell is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom today.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
