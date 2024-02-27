Toronto police appeal for info in double homicide

Two men are dead following a double shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Police said they received numerous calls for a shooting on Hickory Tree Road, near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, at around 4:40 a.m.

According to police, the two males were found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said it is unclear if anyone else was involved in the shooting and officers are currently canvassing for witnesses.

“We are in the process of identifying these men and notifying their families so at this point I will not be sharing any particulars about them,” Det.-Sgt. Aaron Akeson told reporters at the scene on Tuesday morning. He said it is not yet clear if the two men knew one another.

“We are here today to make an appeal to the public. We are looking for witnesses,” Akeson said.

“This is a very densely populated area, and although this occurred in the early morning hours, there are a lot of residents in this area that may have heard or seen something that may assist us in their investigation. And often it is small details that make a big difference.”

Akeson said police believe the shooting occurred outside on the street but could not say how many shots were fired.

One resident in the area did tell CP24 that he heard approximately 20 gunshots.

“We are at the very early stages of this investigation,” Akeson said. “We are working on reviewing as much information as we can.”