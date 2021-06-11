Toronto police arrest local teacher, place child pornography charges

Toronto police have placed a local teacher under arrest after an investigation involving the uploading of large quantities of child pornography onto the internet.

According to police, Sean Done, 32, of Toronto was arrested on May 27 and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of accessing child pornography, and one count of making child pornography available.

Done was employed with the Toronto District School Board as a high school teacher at Central Toronto Academy, located at 570 Shaw Street.

When reached out to for comment, TDSB provided the following statement:

"The charges do not involve students from the school. Upon learning of the allegations, the employee was immediately placed on home assignment. School administration will continue to co-operate with police in their investigation," Mike Gallagher, Superintendent of Education, said.

"While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly. The safety of our students is a top priority and we arecommitted to enforcing policies about their well-being," Gallagher continued.

Police are concerned that Done may have had potential contact with students, especially online, and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-8500.

Done appeared in court on Thursday.