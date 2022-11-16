Toronto police arrest second suspect in connection with retail robbery involving an axe

Toronto police have arrested the second suspect in connection with an armed retail robbery involving an axe.

On Oct. 25, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said its officers were called down to a robbery in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road.

Police allege a man and a woman walked into the store, started to take and conceal items, and did not try to pay for anything on their way out.

The woman was confronted but managed to escape and run out of the store, they said. When employees approached the man as he was leaving, police say he swung an axe and struck a victim.

The victim suffered minor injuries, and the employees did not approach the man further. According to police, both suspects ran away from the store.

On Sunday, 18-year-old Jordania Henderson-Lugg turned herself into TPS’ 14 Division. She was arrested and charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

The second suspect was at large until Wednesday when the TPS Hold Up Squad identified and located 20-year-old Luke Poirier.

Poirier is facing multiple charges including robbery with an offensive weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Poirier appeared in court on Wednesday morning for a bail hearing.