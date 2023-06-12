Toronto police arrest suspect after threat to 'shoot up' school flagged by Interpol
A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly making an online threat to “shoot up” a school that was flagged by international police.
According to investigators, the threat was made on June 4 on an unspecified social media platform. Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto the threat was not specific to a single school.
An AI server flagged the threat to the social media platform’s security, who reported it to Paris Interpol. Ottawa Interpol was then told of the incident when the threat was traced to Canada.
Toronto police became involved when the threat was further traced to a local residence.
Two days later, police executed a search warrant at the home and took a suspect into custody.
Salimou Dansoko is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including uttering threats and possession of a weapon.
Officers conducting the search warrant also seized a fully loaded handgun that investigators say the suspect was allegedly trying to discard.
The charges have not been proven in court.
