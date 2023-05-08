Toronto police charge three teenage boys following carjacking, armed pharmacy robbery

Three teenage boys, age 14, 15, and 17, are each facing numerous charges following an investigation into two armed robberies.

The first incident, an alleged carjacking, happened last Thursday in North York, near Finch Avenue West and Weston Road.

Police said an elderly victim was sitting in their vehicle when three suspects approached.

One of the suspects allegedly took out a gun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded they hand over their keys.

The suspects then forcefully removed the victim from the vehicle, ripping their shirt and removing their necklace, before fleeing the area in their vehicle, police said.

The second incident happened the following day, on Friday, May 5, in Vaughan, near Highway 7 and Marycroft Avenue, which is just east of Pine Valley Drive.

Police said in this case three suspects travelling in the previously stolen vehicle attended a pharmacy.

Two of the suspects armed with guns allegedly entered the drug store and went behind the pharmaceutical counter where they demanded staff hand over narcotics.

The suspects obtained a quantity of drugs before fleeing the area in the stolen vehicle, police said.

A short time later, Toronto police said they saw a stolen vehicle with three male suspects inside being driven at a high rate of speed. The driver allegedly hit a hydro pole before coming to a stop.

Officers from 31 Division took three suspects into custody.

Investigators further allege that they recovered stolen narcotics and a sawed-off shotgun.

The accused cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.