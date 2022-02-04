Toronto police closing off major downtown roadway ahead of expected convoy protest

Toronto police are closing off a stretch of University Avenue in order to protect Hospital Row ahead of expected demonstrations this weekend.

Police said in a tweet that University Avenue will be closed between College and Queen Streets to regular traffic and any convoys starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

"These closures could remain in place all weekend," police said in a tweet.

"We will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed. We will continue to update the public. Please avoid demo areas, where possible, as it is likely to cause delays."

Hospital staff, workers, patients, family and people collecting patients will have access, police said.

The move comes with a convoy protest, possibly similar to that seen in Ottawa over the past few days, expected to take place in downtown Toronto starting tomorrow. The protests are expected to land at Queen’s Park, just north of the Hospital Row area, which is home to some of the country’s busiest hospitals.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Police Chief James Ramer are expected to provide more details at a 2:30 p.m. briefing about the operational plan to manage the protests.

This is a developing story. More information to come.