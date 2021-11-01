Toronto police find drugs and a gun while responding to reports of a man asleep at the wheel of a car

A 23-year-old man is facing multiple drug and firearm related charges after he was found sleeping behind the wheel in downtown Toronto Sunday morning.

According to investigators, officers found a man sleeping behind the wheel of his vehicle around 9 a.m. in the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue, between Portland Street and Augusta Avenue.

The man was observed to be "exhibiting signs of intoxication," Toronto police said in a news release issued Monday.

After the man was taken into custody, officers found a quantity of drugs, including 3.67 grams of crack cocaine, 32.72 grams of fentanyl and 11 pills of vyvanse—as well as nearly $8,000 in cash and a loaded 9 mm Glock Model 17 pistol with four rounds in the magazine.

On Monday, police said the suspect, who they have identified as Kitchener resident Munir Saleh, is facing 13 different charges, including impaired driving, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

The charges have not been proven in court.