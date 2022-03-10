Toronto police ID body pulled from Humber River as Six Nations woman; homicide unit investigating
Toronto police are investigating the death of a Six Nations woman whose body was pulled from the Humber River on Tuesday as a homicide.
Police said they received a call for a suspicious incident in the river south of Dundas Street West just after 10 a.m. on March 8.
When they arrived, they located the body of a woman. She has been identified as 56-year-old Ruth Ann Longboat of the Six Nations Reserve.
On Thursday, police said the homicide unit took over the investigation.
“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” Toronto police said in a news release.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the victim, have heard or witnessed anything suspicious on or after March 5 to contact homicide detectives at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
North Bay university basketball games to support new bursaryThe Nipissing Lakers basketball teams in North Bay hit nothing but net in preparation for their 'Shoot For Change' games that aim to tackle racism.
-
Majority of Prince Albert police association members have 'no confidence' in chiefMembers of the association representing police officers in Prince Albert have signalled their dissatisfaction with the current direction of the police service,
-
B.C. premier 'hopeful' this will be last year with Daylight Saving TimeAs British Columbians prepare to set their clocks an hour forward for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, B.C.'s premier says he hopes it will be the last time the province has to observe the practice.
-
Alberta teens charged after Boxing Day bear spray attack results in $700K loss for mallTwo teenage boys have been charged in connection with a Boxing Day bear spray attack in a Lethbridge mall that resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales.
-
Nova Scotia conference centre could soon house Ukrainian refugees escaping war zonesA conference centre in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley could soon be housing dozens of Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing their country for safety after Russia invaded it last month.
-
New report recommends changes to literacy education in OntarioThe Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) said learning to read is a basic, essential right that is being denied to a significant number of Ontario students, especially those with reading disabilities.
-
Advisory groups tasked with helping EPS serve racialized, queer communities betterThree councils will be guiding Edmonton Police Service in how to better serve marginalized communities.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. couple working to bring Ukrainian families to Ottawa ValleyA Carleton Place, Ont. couple's mission to bring family members from Ukraine to Canada has turned into a movement.
-
Barrie doctor will not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with wife's deathAn emergency room doctor who worked in Barrie, Ont. learned he would not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with the death of his wife, Charlotte Coughler, more than two years ago.