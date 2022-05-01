Toronto police identify 18-year-old man killed in shooting
An 18-year-old has been identified as the man killed in a double shooting in north Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police said the shooting occurred at a housing complex near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue just before 6 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries outside the complex. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Sunday, police identified him as Cavonte Dimsdale of Toronto. He is the city’s 23rd homicide victim.
A second victim, another 18-year-old man, was later located at a nearby community centre, police said. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not released any suspect information.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
