Toronto police identify 25-year-old man fatally shot this week
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Toronto police have identified the man fatally shot in the city’s Swansea neighbourhood on Thursday.
Police said 25-year-old Jack Loor-Walters was found shot inside a car in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue just before 10 p.m.
Officers also located another occupant in the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The two victims were taken to the hospital. Police said Loor-Walters was later pronounced dead.
Police have not released suspect information and continue to ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Delays in child’s clubfoot treatment have B.C. family considering travel to other provinceA mother whose son has been waiting two years for surgery for clubfoot in B.C. is thinking about travelling to another province to get medical care.
-
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocideOn Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
-
Surrey mosque incident not 'racially motivated hate crime,' RCMP sayAn investigation into what Mounties called a "very disturbing incident" outside of a Surrey mosque this week has found it is was not a hate crime, investigators said in an update.
-
"We'll have some fun this year,": rebranded Kings squad ready for 2022 RMLL seasonAfter the last two seasons of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League were disrupted by the pandemic, junior lacrosse is back in the Queen City.
-
Sask. electric vehicle owners push to see more EVs on the roadThe event at Western Development Museum is meant to promote and display the local growing EV (electric vehicle) community.
-
One man dead following collision in Goulais River Saturday morningSault Ste. Marie OPP have confirmed a 21-year-old male is dead following a collision Saturday morning
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer saysA pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
-
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and GuelphAs of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
-
Critics call on B.C. to fill gaps in COVID-19 information amid 6th waveWith COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing, a group of B.C. doctors is raising concerns around the elderly and others vulnerable to the virus, saying it’s unknown how many of them have been offered a second booster shot.