Toronto police identify man fatally shot outside Scotiabank Arena

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down outside of Union Station on Saturday evening.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Toronto police responded to “multiple” reports about the sound of gunshots being fired in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard, which is near Scotiabank Arena and an entrance to Union Station.

According to Duty Insp. Paul Krawczyk, officers arrived at the scene to find a male victim lying on the ground.

Paramedics treated him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Police identified the victim late Sunday as 24-year-old Stephon Little-McClacken of Toronto.

Witnesses told police Saturday evening they saw one suspect fleeing south and another fleeing into Union Station.

As a result, Union Station was locked down and TTC and GO Train service was temporarily suspended.

Police scoured the area but did not locate any suspects.

Investigators clarified in a release Sunday that they are looking for a single suspect described as a Black male standing around six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured top and dark-coloured pants.

Krawczyk said police believe the shooting, which happened as thousands of people were in the downtown core for several weekend events including a Blue Jays game and the Honda Indy Toronto, is not a random one.

“I understand that this would be very concerning for the public, to happen in such a public spot at 7:30 in the evening shortly after a Blue Jays game gets out,” he said.

“I want you to know that from the preliminary investigation – and again it’s very early on – it appears it is a targeted shooting so I don’t believe there is a further public risk at this time.”

In a statement Sunday, Mayor John Tory said his “thoughts are with those mourning a loved one today” in the wake of the shooting and added that “any gun violence in our city is unacceptable.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Toronto police homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).