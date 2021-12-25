Toronto police identify man gunned down in Lawrence Heights on Christmas Eve

Toronto police have identified a young man who was fatally shot in the stairwell of a building in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights area on Christmas Eve.

Police said they were called to 1 Replin Road, south of Flemington Road and east of the Allen, at 9:12 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run, but died in hospital.

Police identified the victim Saturday afternoon as 20-year-old Caiwan Cunningham of Toronto.

TPS also released a photo of Cunningham and asked anyone who saw him last night to contact investigators.

Duty Inspector Michael Williams said earlier Saturday that a group of male suspects clad in dark clothing approached the building on Replin Road and opened fire.

“A group of individuals approached that stairwell and fired gunshots through a window,” he said.

Cunningham attempted to flee but collapsed inside the Replin Road building where he was located by paramedics.

The suspects fled south on Replin Road on foot, Williams said, adding that police believe the incident was a targeted shooting.

Police are asking anyone who saw the suspects flee or who has video of the incident to call investigators.