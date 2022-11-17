Toronto police identify man killed during quadruple shooting in Parkdale

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally shot during a quadruple shooting at a high-rise in Parkdale earlier this week.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Toronto Community Housing Corporation building at 245 Dunn Ave., which is just south of Queen Street West.

According to police, officers found a man who had been shot in a third-floor unit. Police and paramedics did “life-saving measures,” but the victim died at the scene. He has been identified as 23-year-old Abel Gime, of Toronto. Gime is Toronto’s 63rd homicide victim of the year.

Investigators said a second person, a 19-year-old man, was found in the lobby of the 19-storey building. He was rushed to hospital via emergency run with a life-threatening injury, police said. The man’s injuries are now listed as non-life-threatening.

A third victim, a 22-year-old man, went to the hospital on their own and received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

The fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the building and took refuge on a nearby TTC vehicle. Toronto police said she was transported to hospital were she received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Toronto police are searching for at least two suspects. So far, police have only released limited descriptions.

SHOOTING:

Dunn Av + Queen St West

5:36pm

- Reports someone has been shot

- Police are on scene

- Two people located in an apt building who have been shot@TorontoMedics are on scene

- Will update#GO2229664

One person was reportedly taken into police custody at the scene, but police have not said if they are connected to the incident or if they are a suspect in the shooting.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar and CTV News Toronto's Jon Woodward.