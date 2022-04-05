Toronto police identify man killed in Cabbagetown stabbing
Police have identified a Toronto man who died following a stabbing in the city’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood Saturday night.
It happened in the area of Ontario and Shuter streets at 8:14 p.m. That’s where emergency crews located a man suffering from a number of stab wounds to his torso, police said.
The victim, identified by investigators on Tuesday as 58-year-old Abdi Jama, was rushed to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
He is the city's 18th homicide victim of the year.
Toronto Police Insp. Roger Caracciolo told CP24 at the scene on Sunday that Jama had come across another man on Ontario Street just before an altercation took place when he was stabbed.
Shamar James, 30, of Toronto was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident. He appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.
Police are asking anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.
-
Bad behaviors have increased in the workplace, says new U of G studyNew research out of the University of Guelph suggests anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unethical behaviours in the workplace.
-
Rural Municipalities of Alberta opposes creation of provincial police serviceAn independent association comprising of counties and municipal districts says it opposes a proposal from the Alberta government to create a provincial police force.
-
Aylmer police issue arrest warrant after violent assault and robberyThe Aylmer Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for a man following a violent assault and robbery in Aylmer, Ont. on March 11.
-
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
-
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
-
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.