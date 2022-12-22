Toronto police identify suspect wanted in TTC assault investigation
Toronto police have identified a man wanted after a person was assaulted on a TTC streetcar last month.
On Nov. 20, police say a passenger was on a westbound TTC streetcar in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street when they were approached by a man not known to them.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The man assaulted the passenger and then fled the streetcar, police said.
On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Cardinal Lincoln Glennie.
He is wanted for two counts of assault, six counts of mischief/damage property under $5,000, mischief/obstruct property under $5,000 and three counts of fail to comply with release order.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on Glennie’s whereabouts to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
The assault is one of several violent incidents that have happened recently on the transit network, including a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death on a train near High Park station and a TTC operator who was assaulted at the Long Branch Loop in Etobicoke.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for ChristmasWhile most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekendCiting staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.