Toronto police identify victim fatally shot in Scarborough

Toronto police have identified the 54-year-old man fatally shot in Scarborough on Friday.

Officers were called just before 4:30 a.m. to a gas station in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads for sounds of gunshots.

Police arrived at the scene and located a man in a parking lot with serious gunshot injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, police released the identity of the victim, Toronto resident Douglas Devlin.

A police source told CP24 on Friday that the victim was being robbed when he was shot.

The source said the shooting occurred in a plaza in the northwest corner of the intersection. The victim stumbled across the street to the gas station, where he collapsed.

Investigators have not released suspect information.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Devlin is the city’s 73rd homicide victim of the year.

- with files from Kerrisa Wilson and Beatrice Vaisman