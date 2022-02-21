Toronto police identify victim of fatal weekend shooting

City police have identified a man who was shot and killed in Toronto over the weekend.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the Keele St. and Flamborough Dr. area.

Police say officers responding to the call around 1:17 a.m. found a man outside of an establishment with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the officers immediately began life saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as 30-year-old Joshua Olson of Toronto but have not released any suspect information.

They are asking anyone with information about the case or who may have dashcam or security footage that was recorded in the area early Saturday morning to contact them.

(The Canadian Press)