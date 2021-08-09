Toronto police identify victims who died in Kensington Market quadruple shooting

Toronto police have identified two men from York Region who were fatally gunned down in the city’s Kensington Market area yesterday.

Shots rang out in the area of Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street, bordering Kensington Market and Chinatown, shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Police said Monday that four men were socializing when two other men approached the group and began firing at them.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene to find four men with gunshot wounds. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims who died were identified Monday as 27-year-old Anthony Dang of Markham and 32-year-old Zhi Tan of Richmond Hill.

A 43-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. remains in serious, but stable condition at a local trauma centre, while a 31-year-old man from Markham has been treated and released from hospital.

“We don't know right now if this is a targeted investigation or not. It's very early – in its infancy – in this investigation,” Const. Laura Brabant told reporters Monday. “So right now we're looking to speak to any witnesses, anyone who knew the deceased or were in the area at the time that can shed light on what transpired.”

Surveillance footage obtained by CTV News Toronto Monday shows two men and a woman fleeing the area around the time of the shooting. The man then goes back and is seen helping another man who appears to be bleeding, with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

No suspects have been identified so far.

“What I can tell you is that the two men who did approach the group and sought out the group, they were wearing dark clothing. They were wearing face masks,” Brabant said. “They did leave northbound on Spadina Avenue. So we are asking if anyone was in the area that saw two men possibly running, running away very fast, please contact our investigators because that’s what they are going to be looking for. We’re looking to identify who these shooters were.”

Brabant said she couldn’t say whether the members of the group knew each other or the suspects prior to the shooting. The shooting does not appear to have been part of a robbery, she said.

Toronto police returned to the area Monday to speak with residents and shopkeepers to try piece together the circumstances of the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw Dang or Tan in the early hours on Sunday to contact the Homicide Squad. They are also appealing to shopkeepers who weren’t able to access their businesses on Sunday to review their surveillance footage and to contact police if they notice anything that might be helpful.

“We're appealing to anyone who has a shop in the area, if you can look at your video surveillance for us that would be very helpful,” Brabant said. “If anyone was driving and has dashcam footage, if you were out the night before and you were heading home for your night, or if you were just waking up on your Sunday morning, anytime before 6 a.m., please contact our investigators. Any little bit of information –however small it might seem to you – can be very helpful to us.”

Area residents told CTV News Toronto that they are shaken by the shooting and one man said he plans to move out of the neighbourhood. The Chinatown BIA is calling for an increased police presence in the area.

Autopsies for Dang and Tan are set to take place on Tuesday.