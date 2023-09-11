Toronto police identify woman killed in downtown Toronto stabbing
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Toronto police have identified the 36-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cabbagetown last Saturday.
Police were called to the area of Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane, north of Dundas Street East, at 4:40 p.m. for reports that a woman was in distress.
When officers arrived, they located the woman suffering from serious stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
On Monday, police identified the woman as Crystale Brown Pelland of Toronto.
She is the city’s 48th homicide victim of the year.
Police have yet to release suspect information.
They continue to urge anyone with information to investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
