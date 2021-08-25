Toronto police investigate after body found stuffed in suitcase

The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit has been called in after a body was reportedly found in the city’s Silverthorne neighbourhood this morning.

Officers were called to the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. for reports that a body had been found.

Police have not yet said if foul play is suspected but an officer confirmed to CP24 that the body was found with obvious signs of trauma inside a suitcase.

The homicide unit is investigating and a coroner was spotted at the scene this afternoon.

The age and gender of the deceased has not been released by investigators.

With files from CP24's Steve Ryan