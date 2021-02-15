Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard in the area of Jane Street and Stong Court.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they “located a door at a residence that has sustained damage from bullet holes.”

About an hour later, officers said they also found additional bullet holes in a fence on Jane Street.

No injuries have been reported, police added.

Officers have described a suspect wanted in connection with this incident as a six-foot Black male in his 20s. Police said he was wearing all black and armed with a handgun.

He fled the area on foot, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m., officers said there is a large police presence on scene as investigators search the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.