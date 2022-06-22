Toronto police investigating after armed carjacking in North York

Toronto police are investigating an armed carjacking in North York Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area around 11 p.m.

In a tweet, police say two suspects were involved in the carjacking, and a firearm was seen.

There are no reported injuries.

Police have not released any details on the stolen vehicle or suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.